Rece Verhoff breaks down his Marshall commitment

The Columbus Grove native took an official visit to Marshall at the end of January and committed to the Herd shortly after arriving back home in Ohio. Herdnation caught up with Verhoff for a deep dive into his decision. Verhoff chose Marshall over a scholarship offer from Wingate and PWOs from Cincinnati, Toledo and Bowling Green.

With the transfer of Shane Ciucci and the graduation of Andrew Sanders, Marshall had a huge hole at placekicker entering the 2022 season.

"I picked Marshall because I loved the college town atmosphere. Not only was the atmosphere great but the people on staff are amazing. Everybody is very nice and treated me well," Verhoff told HN.

"My strengths as a kicker are my consistency and drive on the ball. In order for me to be successful in college I’m going to have to work harder than I ever have before. That means putting more time in the weight room and working on the mental side of kicking. If I am going to be playing at the highest level I can’t let the mental things get to me."

Verhoff will enroll at Marshall in the fall and his eyes will be on winning the placekicking job and earning a scholarship. "Since I’m not a scholarship offer I don’t have to enroll until August. The Marshall staff has talked about a scholarship. They said they can’t have a kicker not on scholarship. I could possibly get a scholarship In August or January."