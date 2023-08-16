Marshall running back Rasheen Ali has been listed among college football’s Top 100 players heading into the 2023 season by ESPN.

He is one of three players he listed from the Sun Belt Conference, as the conference was represented by Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Coastal Carolina redshirt senior quarterback Grayson McCall, Marshall redshirt sophomore running back Rasheen Ali and Southern Miss junior running back Frank Gore Jr. on ESPN’s Preseason Top 100 College Football Player Rankings. All three were 2023 Preseason All-Sun Belt picks.

The Sun Belt’s three selections matched the combined total of the remaining non-autonomy conferences among the Top 100—American Athletic Conference (2) and Conference USA (1)—while the league’s Top 60 pairing of McCall and Ali were the top-ranked duo from a non-autonomy conference.

Rasheen Ali, Marshall (RS So., RB – Cleveland, Ohio) – No. 57

He tied for the FBS rushing touchdowns lead with 23 in 2021, to go along with 1,401 yards on 250 carries. A knee injury cost Ali the first 10 games last season, although he returned down the stretch and won Myrtle Beach Bowl MVP honors after a 92-yard effort. He projects as the centerpiece for Marshall's offense under coach Charles Huff.