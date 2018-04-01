Saturday was a day of firsts for Doc Holliday’s Thundering Herd and myself. It was the first day of full-pads. It was the first day that Alex Thomson has stepped foot onto James F. Edwards Field as an unofficial/official member of the team. It was the first practice I’ve attended this spring. It was also my first time seeing the aftermath of off-season training for guys like Armani Levias, Brandon Drayton, and Tyler King. “We put the pads on and we didn’t slow down much. I like the way we ran around and handled themselves,” Holliday said of his group. In my time with Herd Nation, this was the largest contingent of players Holliday has returned for spring practice. Following a promising 2017 season and returning as much experience as Marshall does, expectations are high for 2018. Now, let’s get to the good stuff.



Special Teams

Practiced opened in typical fashion with some special teams and individual work. Two pieces to the 2018 puzzle that are somewhat unsolved are the place kicking and punting jobs. If Saturday was any indication, it certainly seems like Justin Rohrwasser and Robert LeFevre (La-Fever) are in line to grab those starting spots. Rohrwasser had a couple miscues early, but finished the morning in solid fashion. You can tell he’s working on some things with his mechanics and it’s throwing him off a tad. He looks like he has a chance to be a very accurate kicker, but I’m not sure the longer distances will be there for him. We’ll see how it goes. As far as LeFevre goes, my assessment of a younger Tyler Williams still holds true in my mind. He has the potential to boom kicks (evident with his 55-yard boot with incredible hang time yesterday) or shank a few on any given attempt. Although he has some work to do, I’m comfortable with his ability. With the first day of pads, also comes the “HERD” drill. For those of you unaware of what the HERD drill is, you can google “Oklahoma” drill and see for yourself. It’s basically a drill that breaks the ice and gets players fired up for the remainder of practice. Players that stood out during this portion were Obi Obiallo, Alex Mollette, and Armani Levias.

Offense

Offensively, the spotlight is on the quarterback situation. Garet Morrell and Isaiah Green are the front-runners (at least until Alex Thomson’s arrival in May) to replace Chase Litton. Morrell and Green have both used the off-season to prepare themselves physically. Both players have added significant bulk to their frame and look like they’re ready for the grind. Along with their added bulk, they both threw the ball with much more zip than in the fall. Whether that’s due to their arm strength or growing confidence, I’m not sure. As expected with added reps and a new offensive coordinator, each quarterback had their highs and lows of practice. It’ll be interesting to watch their development throughout the remainder of spring ball. I’d probably get torn to pieces if I didn’t mention the installation of Tim Cramsey’s offense. I’m unable to comment on much here, but if yesterday was any indication of the future then fans should prepare themselves for an exciting brand of football. With the versatility we currently have on the roster along with the players we have coming in the fall, the football phrase “fastest show on turf” may make its way to Huntington. I mentioned Ty’re Brady in my notes as a player that made strides during the off-season. Anyone that’s watched Brady practice knows that he operates as if he were in a game. Saturday’s performance was vintage Brady with a few highlight reel plays. What stood out to me the most was the added speed Brady displayed though. “He’s had another year in the weight room and he’s a good player. He likes football and once he gets out here on the field, he goes to work,” Holliday said of his senior receiver. Brady isn’t the only threat at receiver for Marshall. The media contingent had an open discussion about this being the best group of receivers that Marshall has had since the days of Randy Moss torching the MAC. There’s a lot of ability in the top four (Brady, Willie Johnson, Marcel Williams, and Obiallo). If Dallas Baker can bring them to the top of their games and add one or two more guys in the fall to help with depth, Marshall’s receiver room could rival its linebacker room for the most talent.

Defense

Defensively speaking, the first player that comes to mind from yesterday was red-shirt freshman Nirion Washington. Washington had a great day taking reps at safety (previously at CB) with a couple pass break-ups and one “pick six” off. It’ll be interesting to see where Washington falls on the depth chart. Both secondary positions need depth so I’d imagine it’ll come down to where he feels the most comfortable. With Chris Jackson and Jestin Morrow sitting out and Jaylon McClain-Sapp sporting a red jersey, Dontrelle Johnson and Kereon Merrell were the starters. I never really thought I’d say this, but Johnson may finally make a difference. It’s early, but he showed some improvement. At safety, Brandon Drayton was a player that stood out. He’s filled out his frame and looks like somebody that’s ready to make an impact. He and Malik Gant were the starters with Washington and Chad Clay spelling them.

Mr. Thomson