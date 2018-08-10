Thursday was another bright sunny day as the Herd took the field for practice #6 of fall camp. The official temperature in the Huntington area was just below 90, but the on-the-field temperature was around triple-digits.

*** QB Alex Thomson warmed up on 10-yard throws with the other QB’s but didn’t throw another pass after that. RS JR C Levi Brown, RS FR DE Darius Hodge and RS FR DB Kenard King didn’t practice.



*** Today most of the 11-on-11 sessions involved just two teams, not three. RS FR Isaiah Green quarterbacked the 1’s and RS SO Garet Morrell ran the #2 offense. RS SO Jackson White led the #3 offense against a #3 defense in the final session of the day.

*** A few players, like Ryan Bee and Marcel William were out of 11-on-11 action. There wasn’t anything wrong with them; it was more a case of ‘we know what you can do, let’s see someone else in your spot to see what they can do’. JR WR Artie Henry III and RD JR DL Ty Tyler were two of the beneficiaries of these opportunities.

*** Henry caught several passes as the slot receiver and looked good running after his catches. Two throws from Green went for TD’s in short yardage 11-on-11 drills. Henry also was part of the group catching punts and showed why he’s likely to be one of those guys that will find his way onto the field and contribute to the offense or special teams in multiple ways.

*** Head Coach Doc Holliday said at this opening press conference that he was looking for a defensive end to step up so they could move RS JR Ty Tyler inside to tackle. With Bee out, RS FR Koby Cumberlander joined RS JR Marquis Couch at end, while Tyler moved inside next to RS SR Malik Thompson.

*** JR Omari Cobb got several snaps in place of SR Artis Johnson at one of the linebacker spots. On Media Day, RS SR LB Donyae Moody told me that Cobb is learning all three linebacker positions. This will only increase the versatility of the position for Defensive Coordinator Adam Fuller and LB Coach Byron Thweatt.