Marshall’s first 2018 spring practice was held indoors since there was a threat of rain. Players were in t-shirts and shorts.

First, some roster updates:

Gone from roster:

Scholarship players: RS SR DT Nyquan Harris; RS SR DT Jason Smith. The official word is ‘both players chose not to use their 5th year of eligibility’.

Walkons:

RS FR QB Christian Shaw – Ringoes NJ (one less arm for the passing drills)

RS FR TE Jacob Grigsby – St. Albans WV HS

RS FR RB Easton Martin – Parkersburg WV HS

RS FR DL Tariq Gilbert – Waverly OH HS

RS FR OL Philip Lucas – Lenore WV – transfer from Fairmont State

RS FR WR K.J. Buford – Charlotte NC North Mecklenburg HS

RS SO WR Elijah Smith – Beckley WV Woodrow Wilson HS

New players: walkons:

#2 FR WR Daniel Darko – 6-0 173 lbs – Columbia MD – Seed School of Maryland

#53 FR LB Lawrence Cunningham – 6-0 207 lbs – Dunbar WV – South Charleston HS

Number info:

K Justin Rohrwasser is wearing #39

RB Brenden Knox is wearing #20 instead of #27

Position info:

*** As Head Coach Doc Holliday said Monday, former LB Juwon Young is listed as a DL on the roster and is practicing there.

*** Walkon RS SR Terence Ricks has moved to safety from running back.

Weight info: (significant changes compared to last fall’s game notes roster for the bowl game)

LB Jaquan Yulee – 255 (up from 248)

WR Tyre Brady – 201 (down from 208)

S Brandon Drayton – 194 (up from 185)

QB Garet Morrell – 228 (up from 220)

S Nazeeh Johnson – 189 (up from 180)

QB Isaiah Green – 211 (up from 205)

RB Anthony Anderson – 244 (up from 237)

LB Omari Cobb – 219 (down from 230)

DB Nirion Washington – 185 (up from 180)

DB Nat Opoku (walkon) – 227 (up from 200)

OL Will Ulmer – 300 (up from 290)

DL Malik Thompson – 288 (down from 295)

OL Alex Mollette – 284 (down from 295)

OL Kendrick Sartor (walkon) – 289 (up from 278)

OL Jordan Dowrey – 295 (up from 290)

DL Joey Maddox (walkon) – 282 (up from 265)

DL Aaron Dopson – 259 (down from 280)

OL Tarik Adams – 300 (up from 288)

OL Alex Locklear – 345 (up from 320)

TE Cody Mitchell – 229 (down from 238)

TE Devin Miller – 231 (up from 215)

TE Jacob Kirkendoll (walkon) – 240 (up from 230)

LS Matt Beardall – 218 (up from 207)

DE Rodney Croom – 251 (up from 242)

DT Channing Hames – 252 (down from 260)

DL Milan Lanier- 261 (up from 248)

DL Charkie Johnson – 279 (up from 258)

Practice highlights:

*** It was good to see OL Alex Salguero practicing – he’s had multiple surgeries in his first two years at Marshall. He joined Levi Brown and Alex Mollette in a drill where all three centers snapped at the same time to the three QB’s.

*** Ryan Bee was part of a group of players running on the track. Most of the players were bigger lineman-types players, and they weren’t wearing numbered jerseys, so we couldn’t be sure of everyone was in this group. The one non-big guy appeared to be CB Jestin Morrow, who was sprinting about twice as fast as the big guys.

*** More good news – LB Donyae Moody was practicing and appeared to be cleared for full activity. He took part in everything (including 11-on-11) without a different colored jersey. In fact, the only red jersey I saw (other than on the QB’s) was on CB Chris Jackson.

*** Walkon RS FR WR Stone Scarcelle looked good last fall before an injury ended his fall camp. He appears to be fully recovered and is fully participating in practice.

*** RS SR CB Dontrelle Johnson was practicing. He had redshirted last year and didn’t go through Senior Day, but many didn’t believe it would happen until we saw him. In 11-on-11 action, he broke up 2 Jackson White passes intended for Brennon Tibbs and Stone Scarcelle.

*** QB Isaiah Green looked good today. He was the first QB to see action in the 11-on-11 portion of practice, and threw one particularly nice pass to Tyre Brady.

*** QB Garet Morrell was moving very well and had a lot of zip on the ball. He did throw one pass right at LB Jeremiah Maddox after Maddox shifted right into the ball’s path. Maddox was unable to catch the ball.

*** During position drills, RB Anthony Anderson spent some time with the tight ends. However, when his turn came in 11-on-11 action, Anderson was at his usual RB position. He, Tyler King and Keion Davis all had nice runs, although with no pads blocking and tackling weren’t what they would normally be.

*** New kicker Justin Rohrwasser had an inconsistent first day. He appeared to make about half of his field goal attempts, with some kicks being line drives. It’s hard to judge punting in the indoor facility, but Robert LeFevre managed to put one punt into a net at the highest point of the ceiling.

*** Two walkons in particular look very chiseled: new FR WR Daniel Darko and RS JR LB Nate Opoku, who transferred last year from West Virginia Wesleyan.