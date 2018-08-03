There will be an article this weekend focusing on all aspects of the roster in detail so I won’t go into detail here about it.

A full roster took the field for the Herd in jerseys, shorts and helmets. The offense was wearing white with the defense in green with almost everyone in white helmets. The few black helmets had no significance; it was just a matter of the supplier not having enough white helmets and sending about a half dozen black helmets.

Marshall Football Fall Camp 2018 began under sunny skies with a temperature in the upper 80’s on the field. Meanwhile in the press box the temperature felt as if it was approaching 80 degrees. Despite this, the courageous media crew persevered, and we were told the new air conditioning unit would be installed in the next few days.

With no pads there was little blocking, little to no hitting and no tackling. It was possible to look at some of the new players in the program looked and how the offense and defense were divided into first, second and third units.



* The three quarterbacks had pretty equal opportunities to show what they could do, as they rotated among the units. Any truth in various rumors about continuing physical problems for graduate transfer QB Alex Thomson quickly disappeared and the redshirt junior from Wagner ran and threw the ball quite well. From what could be seen on day one, Thomson’s work in learning coordinator Tim Cramsey’s offense made up for him not being able to take part in spring ball.

* None of the quarterbacks made any big yardage pass plays, with most completions being for short or intermediate yardage in passing drills and 11-on-11 play. Thomson did have good zip on completions to RS FR WR’s Naquan Renalds and Stone Scarcelle. Later he just missed on a longer throw to Tyre Brady.

* Redshirt freshman Isaiah Green hit true freshman WR Ty Terrell with a nice quick throw into a tight space. Later, a scrambling Green failed to hook up with RS SO WR Willie Johnson due to a breakup by CB Chris Jackson. Another breakup by JR LB Dallas Martin kept Green from hitting RS FR RB Sheldon Evans. Green also fell victim to the only interception I saw, when RS FR S Kenard King picked off his pass in a passing drill. Green did connect with senior slot receiver Marcel Williams on a pretty pass.

* Garet Morrell found Willie Johnson on a catch-and-run that went for about 20 yards. Another pass to Brady was completed thanks to a great effort by Brady to hold onto the ball despite a very physical breakup attempt by CB Jaylon McClain-Sapp. Morrell also hit true freshman RB Mookie Collier with back-to-back passes and Brady with a nice throw over the middle.

* The first offensive unit featured mostly returning starters, with a line of (L to R) Will Ulmer, Jordan Dowrey, Levi Brown, Alex Mollette and Tarik Adams. The wide receivers with the first unit were Brady, Williams, Johnson and Obi Obialo, while tight ends Cody Mitchell and Xavier Gaines both got snaps as ones. Running backs Tyler King and Keion Davis both got carries with the first offense.

* The second unit line included (NOT in order) Dalton Tucker, Kyron Taylor, Nate Devers, Cain Madden and Alex Locklear, with wide receivers Nick Mathews, Talik Keaton and Naquan Renalds and tight ends Armani Levias and Devin Miller. Anthony Anderson and Brenden Knox got carries with this group.

* The third unit line included Sean Behrens, Alex Salguero, Zack Ferris, Kendrick Sartor and Ethan Bingham with Jacob Cassidy and Ryan Burke at tight end. Wide-outs Jeremiah Maddox, Brennon Tibbs, Ty Terrell and Daniel Darko got snaps with this group, while Sheldon Evans and Mookie Collier saw time at running back.