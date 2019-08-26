News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 07:27:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Post Camp Roster Breakdown

Aaron Perkins • HerdNation
Managing Editor

Roster math is something that has made Herdnation special and unique the past ten to twelve years. Year after year, everyone takes a stab at trying to figure out who is a counter, what they are cou...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}