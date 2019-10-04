News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-04 00:18:39 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF - Week 4 vs Cincinnati - Offense

Aaron Perkins • HerdNation
Managing Editor

***Click on images below to enlargeThe winners for the week on offense were wide receiver Willie Johnson and offensive lineman Tarik Adams. Both players bounced back from thus far sub par PFF scori...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}