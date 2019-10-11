News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-11 10:05:47 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF - Defense vs MTSU

Aaron Perkins • HerdNation
Managing Editor

We talked last week about how the defense would need to play much better against Middle Tennessee than it did against Cincinnati. With the exceptions of a couple breakdowns, one of which came on a ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}