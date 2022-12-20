The Marshall coaching staff will begin to receive letters of intent Wednesday morning during college football's early signing period. The Thundering Herd currently has 10 scholarship commitments and one transfer in the fold. There is still work to be done, however, and Herdnation.com will keep you as up-to-date as possible as things unfold. Here's a look at some potential names and storylines to track Wednesday:

High School Recruits

Foster took an OV a few weeks ago to Marshall and really enjoyed his time. He hasn't really given any clue as to where he may be leaning towards signing, but the MU staff likes him quite a bit and would welcome his signature on Wednesday. Full story on Foster's visit: https://marshall.rivals.com/news/foster-searching-for-the-right-fit

Green took an OV this summer but committed to Georgia Tech soon after his time in Huntington. With the coaching change at Tech, Green decided to re-open his recruitment. HN is unsure if Green is still considering Marshall but his name is one to watch tomorrow.

Sample took an OV to Marshall a few weeks ago as an Arkansas State commit, and while he raved about his visit, Sample tells HN he is sticking with Arkansas State.

Neal has taken two visits to Marshall, one of which was an OV last week. We're putting Neal on commit watch, whether he signs a LOI Wednesday or not.

JUCOs & Transfers

Pierce took an OV to Marshall and seemed on the brink of a commitment. He has been tough to get a read on over the past few weeks but would fill a huge need for MU. HN's write-up on Pierce's visit: https://marshall.rivals.com/news/mcneese-state-s-pierce-visits-marshall-ready-to-make-larger-statement

In one of the strangest recruitments I can ever remember, Hobbs committed to Sam Houston State. Our very own Zac Arrowood had a commit story full of quote from Hobbs and his mother ready to run that we had to metaphorically throw in the trash. SOMETHING happened here. Been doing this a long time and while kids certainly tell us one thing and do another all the time, this was on a whole different level.

Coats visited Marshall a few weeks ago and received an offer during his time in Huntington. He recently took an OV to Nevada and told HN Nevada and MU are his top two schools and he will choose one of them.

Walker took an OV to Marshall and loved his visit but has gone quiet over the past few days. He cancelled his scheduled OV to Buffalo but recently picked up an offer from Coastal Carolina. He will not be signing tomorrow, so his name is one to remember leading up to the next NSD in February.