Notes, observations and scenes from Thursday's practice
-Punters pretty consistently put the ball inside the 5 from 35 yards out.-Josh Ball just stands out. Looks like an NFL guy who’s come back to work out with the team. Just a different type of player...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news