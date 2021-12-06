As Charles Huff continues to mine the recruiting trail for more talent, the NCAA transfer portal is clearly part of his strategy at Marshall.

As the Thundering Herd considers adding to its ranks on the offensive line, Northwestern transfer Payne He'Bert has emerged as a legitimate option.

The 6-foot-4, 312-pounder just finished an official visit to Huntington over the weekend and caught up with HerdNation.com to recap the trip.