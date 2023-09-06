HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The No. 2 Marshall University men’s soccer team (4-0) benefited from a career-high three assists from Matthew Bell in a 3-1 win at Pitt on Tuesday.

“It was a very composed first half from us. I thought we dominated that period in possession, but Pitt did a great job on the counter,” Grassie said after the match. In the second half, we baited them a bit more, and thought defensively we were solid.”

The first road win of the season puts the team at 4-0, the best start under head coach Chris Grassie and tied for the best start in program history when the team won its first four games to begin the 2000 season.

“On the ball for the first 20 minutes, we didn’t play our best, and lacked composure, but we have so many match winners that we went into the water-break 2-1 up,” Grassie continued. “Really professional work tonight. Bell’s three assists were good, but it was his defensive work rate in the dying minutes of the game that really excited me. Great defending from the whole group. Great goals by Alvaro, Meshi (Adam Aoumaich) and Silva!”

The game-winning goal came in the 66th minute as Adam Aoumaich fired a pass from Bell off a pair of Panther defenders and into the back of the net for his second goal of the season.

Alvaro Garcia-Pascual started the scoring at 25:57 mark with his third straight game with a goal on an assist from Bell.

In the 70th minute and just four minutes after Aoumaich’s tally, Aoumaich dumped the ball to Bell who passed it to Marco Silva in the 18-yard box and put it past the Pitt keeper to make it 3-1 Marshall and ice off the match.

Goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta made a season-high three saves to help the Herd to the 3-1 triumph.

A Panther goal by Luka Kozomara at the 38:27 mark was the first given up by MU this season, ending a shutout streak of over 308 minutes to begin the 2023 campaign.

NEXT UP

Marshall returns to Hoops Family Field on Friday when it hosts High Point at 7:15 p.m.

To donate to the Championship Fund for Marshall men's soccer, please click HERE. All proceeds go directly to the Marshall men's soccer team.