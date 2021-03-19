NFL legacy moving closer to decision day
Wesley Chapel (Florida) Wiregrass quarterback Rocco Becht, son of former West Virginia/NFL tight end Anthony Becht, recently caught up with HerdNation.com to update the latest in his recruitment.
With Marshall and others still in the mix, the three-star passer appears to be moving toward a spring choice.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news