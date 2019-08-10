News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-10 21:09:44 -0500') }} football Edit

News, Notes & Scenes from 8/10/19 Practice

Chris McLaughlin • HerdNation
@_ChrisRMcL
Publisher

Saturday afternoon at the Joan. Just three weeks from now it will be for real, but today was as close as we can get for now. The team played a pretty lengthy and intense situational type scrimmage....

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}