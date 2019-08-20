News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-20 06:34:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Newcomer Report: Offense

Aaron Perkins • HerdNation
Managing Editor

Camp for the 2019 edition of the Marshall Thundering Herd has now come to an end. Several players had excellent camps, refer back to the Camp Stock analysis from last week. Today, Herdnation.com ta...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}