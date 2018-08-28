Talik Keaton

Keaton is a guy that has the luxury of learning behind of the most talented receivers to ever wear a Marshall uniform in my opinion. If I were going to compare him to someone, I’d say he’s a young Darius Watts. He’s rangy and can run. In the open field, he can run with just about any other receiver on Marshall’s roster other than maybe Willie Johnson. Keaton is a guy that will no doubt see the field in 2018. Now, it may only be for four games, but I have my suspicions that he’ll surpass the four-game marker. I think receivers Coach Dallas Baker will use him throughout the year to help develop him in preparation for 2019, when Marshall loses seniors Ty’re Brady and Marcel Williams. Look for Keaton to be in the two-deep in 2019.

Artie Henry III

This is a name that Marshall fans will get to know over the next couple of years. Once Henry stops thinking and starts reacting, he could be someone that becomes a major weapon for Marshall offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey. Working primarily out the slot, Henry gives Marshall size (6-1) and explosion out of the slot receiver position. I envision Henry providing Marshall with a vertical threat out of the slot receiver position much like Josh Davis did back in the early 2000’s. Marcel Williams is without a doubt the starter, but Henry should slide into that starting job nicely in 2019.

Jacob Cassidy

Cassidy, another Spring Valley HS product, reminds me of a freshman Ryan Yuracheck. It may be because he wears the same number as Ryan did, or it may just be his makeup, I’m not sure. Either way, he’s a bigger body and seems to receive the ball fairly well. The tight end room is one of the younger groups on Marshall’s football team. The most experienced player in the room is Cody Mitchell and he’s only a red-shirt sophomore so there’s plenty of time for Cassidy to develop. I look for Cassidy to red-shirt in 2018 and start pushing for playing time next year on special teams.

Zack Ferris, Trey Livingood, and Ethan Bingham

The best way to describe these three guys is that they’re freshmen offensive linemen. All three bring a large frame to the mix weighing in at 319 (Ferris), 321 (Livingood), and 310 (Bingham) pounds. Like most offensive linemen, they all three need a year or two to develop physically and mentally. The great part about each of these guys is they’ll be able to do so over the next year or two. Knock on wood, but there’s no immediate need for them to contribute in 2018 or 2019.

Dalton Tucker

If you’ve been paying attention to the pre-season chatter, there’s a good chance you’ve heard Tucker’s name mentioned more than once. At 6-6, 310 pounds, Tucker is mountain of a man. The scary part is how well he moves for such a large human being. Marshall Head Coach Doc Holliday said, “He’s probably more athletic than (Michael) Selby was.” Keep in mind, Michael Selby started at Marshall for the better part of three and half years. Tucker’s play has warranted reps primarily with the second-team offense and occasional snaps with the first-team. Personally, I haven’t seen Holliday this excited about a freshman offensive lineman during his tenure at Marshall. Tucker will play in 2018, and he won’t be limited to four games.

Justin Rohrwasser

Quite possibly the most important pickup in Marshall’s off-season was kicker Justin Rohrwasser. After a somewhat shaky spring, Rohrwasser has not only taken control of the kicking job, but he’s left no question. I’m a firm believer in jinxing someone when it comes to sports so I’m not going to go much further into his situation, but I feel pretty comfortable with where we’re at here.

Alex Thomson

You guys know how I feel about him. His shoulder is obviously a question, but if healthy, he gives us the best chance to win without a question.

Naquan Renalds

If you’ve read very many practice reports from Dick Ash or myself, you’ve probably heard Renalds’ name mentioned more than once, and that’s for good reason. The talented red-shirt freshman is already in the two-deep at wide receiver and has challenged Obi Obiallo and Willie Johnson for first-team reps opposite of Ty’re Brady. Renalds' big-play ability and has been on display all camp long, and I look for him to continue to grow as player under the tutelage of Brady and the other upperclassmen. Renalds isn’t a burner, but uses his size (6-2, 190) to high point the ball and he has a flare for the dramatic as well. It wouldn’t surprise me one bit to see Renalds end up as one of the Herd’s leading receivers this season.

Sheldon Evans

Coming off a red-shirt season in 2017, Evans is a guy that the coaches love. Running backs Coach Pepe Pearson told me, “For as physically gifted as Sheldon is, he’s even more mentally gifted. He’s a very smart football player.” Those words speak volumes for a guy that hasn’t seen game action in over a year. Like a number of other freshmen on the Herd’s roster, Evans has a mountain of experience and talent ahead of him. It’ll be interesting to watch the battle between Evans and fellow red-shirt freshman Brenden Knox. Those two will likely be battling it out for fourth-string carries, but if there’s anything we’ve learned with the running back position, it’s that you should always be prepared. You never know when your number is going to be called given the physical nature of the position. Look for Evans to challenge for second-team reps in 2019 though.