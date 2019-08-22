The Marshall defense lost several key contributors from a dominating 2018 defense. The Herd lost Ryan Bee, Malik Gant, Ty Tyler, Chase Hancock, Frankie Hernandez, and Dontae Moody just to name a few. Many wondered just how Doc Holliday would be able to replace players who were able to produce like that group did. Holliday was able to pull from the original roster and add several new comers to the mix. Today, Herdnation takes a look at those defensive newcomers.

The list is made up of sixteen players. That includes ten members of the class of 2019, five transfers, and one class of 2019 that enrolled early.