Newcomer Report: Defense
The Marshall defense lost several key contributors from a dominating 2018 defense. The Herd lost Ryan Bee, Malik Gant, Ty Tyler, Chase Hancock, Frankie Hernandez, and Dontae Moody just to name a few. Many wondered just how Doc Holliday would be able to replace players who were able to produce like that group did. Holliday was able to pull from the original roster and add several new comers to the mix. Today, Herdnation takes a look at those defensive newcomers.
The list is made up of sixteen players. That includes ten members of the class of 2019, five transfers, and one class of 2019 that enrolled early.
Derek Pitts
Pitts is a transfer from West Virginia. As of the time of this article, it has been announced via sources that Pitts WILL be eligible to play immediately in the 2019 season. Point blank – difference maker. Pitts has spent all camp flying to the football in run defense and playing well in pass coverage. He will make an immediate impact and strengthens a depleted back end of the defense.
Quinton Jordan
Jordan came to Marshall from the University of Charlotte. He played defensive back at Charlotte but has been playing safety since his arrival at Marshall. Saturday was a big day for Jordan as he spent the entire scrimmage making play after play. As of now, his immediate eligibility is still unknown, but if he is eligible, he too will team with Pitts, and returning safety Nazeeh Johnson to form a solid back end defense for the Herd.
Quinlen Dean
Dean is a grad transfer from the University of New Hampshire. Dean started off a little slow in camp, but the last week leading up to the culmination of camp this past Saturday, Dean finished up very strong. It is assumed that Dean is eligible, but nothing official yet. If he is, Dean will help to replace the three senior linebackers who graduated this past season.
Fermin Silva
Silva is a grad transfer from Florida International. Silva committed to Marshall years ago with Marquis Couch. Silva ended up at Florida International, and Couch at Marshall. Now they will book end the defensive line together. Both are from Miami Central High School which also produced Rakeem Cato, Tommy Shuler and current Marshall quarterback Maurice Underwood. Silva will get significant playing time along the front.
Pie Young
Young is a transfer from USC. Young will have to sit out this season and will have one year to play. He arrived to camp late and was just getting into pads when closed practices ended.
TJ Johnson
Johnson arrived at Marshall in January from Independence Community College. Johnson was a big time recruit out of high school and will be playing along the defensive front for the Herd.
Jeremy Smith
Smith was getting some reps throughout practice but is still working his way back from a knee injury. With the linebacker position being thin on experience, anything could happen with the new comers.
Daniel Foster
Foster was a late addition to the class of 2019. A 6’3”, 240 pound lineman, Foster is one guy who arrived on campus seemingly ready to compete for a spot. Foster could be a possibility for playing time. Will it be four games or less to preserve a redshirt or not? Time will tell, but he was getting reps late in camp.
Micah Abraham
Abraham’s playing time will be dependent on the eligibility of Jordan. Abraham has had a solid camp and is built more solidly than most true freshman who enter the program.
Rashawn Hunter
Hunter, like Abraham, will be playing safety. It is difficult to determine how things are going with the younger safeties, with the possibility of having the likes of Johnson, Pitts, Jordan and Brandon Drayton at safety. Hunter needs to add bulk but his length and athleticism are intriguing.
Eli Neal
Neal and fellow freshman J’Coryan Anderson appear to be the two freshman linebackers who are ready to emerge and potentially play, at least in four games. Neal is a big linebacker who can move and has gotten to play some this camp.
Malik Barber
Barber is behind several incumbent defensive backs but appears from an athletic standpoint to be a good pickup from the PWO department.
EJ Jackson
Jackson was a late addition to the 2019 signing class. Jackson did not miss a beat when he arrived on campus and began practicing. He immediately was placed at safety and had an excellent scrimmage to close out camp. As is with the other safeties, the eligibility of Jordan will play a big impact on whether or not he is redshirted.
Sidney Porter
Porter is another talented linebacker who has been involved heavily in camp since his arrival. The young linebackers are going to have to contribute whether on defense or special teams. Porter, like the other linebackers, and safeties, will be a “wait and see,” in regards to which ones play and how much.
Elijah Alston
Alston, along with Foster, should anchor the Herd defensive line for years to come. His upside is huge. Just needs to add good weight over the next couple of years.
Esaias Carpenter
Carpenter came to Marshall from Butler Community College. Unlike TJ Johnson, Carpenter has three years to play two and would benefit a great deal with a redshirt year to learn behind the likes of Channing Hames and Joey Maddox.
Who will play against VMI? Who will travel to Boise? Stay tuned to Herdnation to find out.