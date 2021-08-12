New hoops offer 'shocked' by Marshall call
North Carolina seven-footer Micah Handlogten had a productive summer in terms of scholarship offers.
At the end of July, his play during the AAU season had earned him offers from Jacksonville, Youngstown State, and Presybterian.
Another came calling this month.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news