UCF

Dillion Gabriel

National Rank: 55

Top Signee: QB Dillion Gabriel, 3-star, No. 15 DQB Rundown: The Knights saw their 25-game winning streak come to an end in the Fiesta Bowl but they are still having success on the recruiting trail and will finish as the highest-ranked Group of Five team in the nation. The class is headlined by Gabriel, the Hawaiian quarterback who took official visits to both USC and Georgia before choosing the Knights during the Early Signing Period. UCF might have been ranked even higher nationally if it took more than 22 commits, but the Knights have also been active in the transfer market. The Knights' class was good enough for the American Athletic Conference recruiting title. MORE UCF: UCFSports.com

*****

FAU

Latrell Jean Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

National Rank: 56 Top Signee: Latrell Jean, 3-star, No 45 SDE Rundown: Lane Kiffin's program took a step back on the field in year two but things on the the recruiting trail continue to go well. In addition to landing Jean on National Signing Day, the Owls had already signed former Miami commit and high three-star Diamante Howard in December. FAU also signed one of the nation's biggest classes, announcing 31 total signees. The Owls class was good enough for the Conference USA recruiting title. MORE FAU: OwlsBurrow.com

*****

MEMPHIS

Ja’Len Sims Rivals.com

National Rank: 58

Top Signee: LB Ja’Len Sims, 3-star, No. 32 ILB Rundown: Memphis, which has gone toe-to-toe with the Knights in the last two American Conference Championship games, nearly caught UCF for the conference recruiting crown this year as well. With a class loaded with in-state talent, the Tigers landed three more signatures on signing day, including former Louisville defensive back Rodney Owens, who flipped to Memphis from Middle Tennessee. MORE MEMPHIS: TigerSportsReport.com

*****

BOISE STATE

Hank Bachmeier Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

National Rank: 62

Top Signee: QB Hank Bachmeier, No. 194 overall prospect Rundown: Boise State has been a fixture on the national scene for more than a decade and continues to recruit like a Power Five team, finishing 2019 with two four-star signees. Obviously Bachmeier is the headliner, but four-star athlete Casey Kline is also worth celebrating. The Broncos didn’t land any new names on Wednesday, but did close strong by picking up high three-star Lolani Langi in late January. The Broncos' class is good enough for the Mountain West Conference recruiting title. MORE BOISE STATE: Blue-Turf.com

*****

MARSHALL

Chad Simmons

National Rank: 63

Top Signee: DT Dante Walker, No. 35 WDE Rundown: Marshall usually finds a way to surprise by landing one big-name prospect and 2019 was no different as the Thundering Herd added one-time Arkansas commit Dante Walker late last month and officially signed him on Wednesday. With offers from Tennessee, South Carolina and several others, the Herd could have a future star in Walker. He’s joined in the class by his high school teammate Tworn Seals, another long, rangy defensive end who had power offers such as Baylor and Syracuse. The Herd’s class was good enough for second in Conference USA. MORE MARSHALL: HerdNation.com

*****

USF

McArthur Burnett