Charles Huff was long considered one of the country's top recruiters as an assistant coach. He's taken his chops on the trail to the head coaching chair at Marshall, making quick work in the 2022 class by landing one commitment and blazing a path of offers across the country.

One recipient on the defensive side of the ball is Hallandale (Florida) defender Jeremiah Noel, who recently caught up with HerdNation.com to outline his interest in the program.