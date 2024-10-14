Martin first-team, Anochili-Killen second-team All-Sun Belt

Marshall Men's Basketball players Nate Martin and Obinna Anochili-Killen received recognition with Sun Belt Preseason Conference honors. Martin was named to the first team, while Anochili-Killen made the second team.

Coach Cornelius Jackson expressed pride in their achievements, noting their skill and leadership qualities.

"Really proud and happy for both Nate and Obinna," said Jackson.. "It's an honor to have two players named to the preseason all-conference teams. They both have proven their skill, determination and leadership, and both are very deserving. Their inclusion reflects not only their talent, but their potential to help elevate our team as the season unfolds."

Nate Martin, from Houston, Texas, started all 33 games last season, averaging 10.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, and leading the team with 44 blocks. He recorded 16 double-doubles and scored a season-high 24 points against Southern Miss.

Obinna Anochili-Killen, hailing from Lagos, Nigeria, also had an impressive season. He started 30 games, averaging 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds. Anochili-Killen had eight games with 20 or more points, including a season-high 30 against Coastal Carolina.

Despite these individual accolades, Marshall was picked to finish 10th in the conference in the preseason coaches poll.

Jackson emphasized the team's determination to exceed expectations.The 2024-25 season begins on October 27 with a game against Pikeville.

2024 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Awards

Preseason Player of the Year:

Kobe Julien, Arkansas State [R-SR | F | Baton Rouge, La.]

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team

Mark Freeman, James Madison [R-SR | G | Memphis, Tenn.]

Kobe Julien, Arkansas State [R-SR | F | Baton Rouge, La.]

Hosana Kitenge, Louisiana [SR | F | Crawley, England]

Nate Martin, Marshall [SR | F | Houston, Texas]

Myles Rigsby, Troy [SO | F | Fort Worth, Texas]

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team

Obinna Anochili-Killen, Marshall [5th Yr. | F | Lagos, Nigeria]

Tayton Conerway, Troy [SR | G | Burleson, Texas]

C.J. Huntley, App State [GR | F | Huntersville, N.C.]

Toneari Lane, Georgia State [SR | G | Atlanta, Ga.]

Taryn Todd, Arkansas State [SR | G | Ontario, Canada]

Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team

Xavier Brown, James Madison [JR | G | Williamsburg, Va.]

Andre, Southern Miss [GR | G | Vega Baja, Puerto Rico]

Tyrel Morgan, Texas State [GR | F | Atlanta, Ga.]

Izaiyah Nelson, Arkansas State [JR | F | Atlanta, Ga.]

Myles Tate, App State [SR | G | Spartanburg, S.C.]

2024 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Arkansas State (12) – 193

2. James Madison (1) – 170

3. Troy (1) – 155

4. Louisiana – 144

5. Southern Miss – 133

6. App State – 122

7. Texas State – 89

T8. Georgia Southern – 85

T8. Old Dominion – 85

10. Marshall – 79

11. South Alabama – 78

12. Georgia State – 75

13. Coastal Carolina – 34

14. ULM – 28

Parentheses indicate first-place votes



