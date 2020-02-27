Marshall enters game two of pod play tonight, on the road against UAB. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3. This will be a key contest if Marshall wants to hold on to its current spot of 6th overall in CUSA, first in pod 2. Being first in pod 2 does not mean anything other than the fact it will guarantee a first round match-up with a team from pod 3.





Taking a look inside the match-up.





UAB:

16 - 12 Overall, 7 - 8 in CUSA





UAB is 5 - 5 in its last ten games with wins over FAU, UTEP, UTSA, and two wins over MTSU. They lost to FAU, North Texas, Rice, Southern Miss and LA Tech.





Marshall:

14 - 14 Overall, 8 - 7 in CUSA





Marshall is 6 - 4 in its last ten games with wins over UTEP, LA Tech, Southern Miss, FIU, and two wins over ODU. Marshall lost to UTSA, FAU, and twice to Western Kentucky. Three of Marshall's four losses were on the road.





Comparision:

UAB averages 66.5 points per game, Marshall averages 74.5 points per game





UAB shoots 32.2 percent from 3 point range, coming in at 238th in the nation. Marshall shoots 30.1 percent from 3 point range, coming in at 320th in the country, but Marshall is pushing 40% in the last few weeks.





UAB is 304th in the country in turnovers committed per game, Marshall is 316th.





Marshall is 5th in blocked shots with six per game.





Leaders:

UAB Scoring leaders are Tavin Lovan and Jalen Benjamin at 12.7 points per game.





UAB is led in rebounding by Makhtar Gueye with 5.2 per game.





Marshall scoring leaders are Taevion Kinsey at 15.9 points per game and Jarrod West at 14.5 points pr game.





Marshall is led in rebounding by Iran Bennett with 5.5 per game.





Previous Matchup:

UAB won the game 61 - 50 in Birmingham.





UAB shot 31 free throws compared to Marshall just getting 7 attempts.





Marshall shot just 33.3 percent from the floor for the game, which included a 4 - 26 nightmare from three point range.





Marshall forced 20 turnovers which kept the Herd in the game until late.





Marshall was led in scoring by Kinsey with 20 and West with 12. No one else had more than four points in the contest.





Marshall was out rebounded 48 - 29.





Stay tuned to Herdnation.com throughout the game and talk about it with fellow fans in the Game Day thread.









https://marshall.forums.rivals.com/threads/marshall-vs-uab.46705/



