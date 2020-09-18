Marshall vs Appalachian State - A History Lesson
Marshall fans have had a certain hatred for Appalachian State for many years. Most newer Herd fans aren't quite as familiar with the rivalry as those who were around for the Southern Conference Day...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news