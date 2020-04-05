Marshall University runs the type of offense that utilizes multiple skill position players. The need for those skill position players is always at a premium. Recently the Herd coaching staff dipped into the transfer portal and obtained the services of a former Power Five school preferred walk on.





Jason Heller, a former running back turned wide receiver out of Thousand Oaks, California has decided to leave the University of Utah and transfer to Marshall. The 5'8", 170 pound slot receivers was able to practice all season last year with the Utes. How did this transfer come about, and how does the current state of the country play into how and when he will arrive in Huntington? Herdnation recently caught up with Heller to answer those questions and many others.





Most would agree that the first question asked would be how does a wide receiver at Utah, who came out of California land at Marshall, there has to be some type of a tie in, or back story, right? Wrong. He was even asked about former Marshall player Alex Locklear who transferred to Utah last year. Heller said, "I did not really know Alex too well because we played different positions." Actually it was as simple as putting ones name in the transfer portal, and seeing what happens. What happened for Heller was that he would begin to be recruited by Marshall wide receivers coach Dallas Baker. Heller would learn a little bit about the Herd at that point, most notably the tradition the program holds and the overall culture.





Heller hopes to be eligible immediately, a lot like former Marshall wide receiver Obi Obialo who transferred to the Herd after walking on at Oklahoma State. Heller will come to Marshall as a preferred walk on just as he was at Utah, but hopes to earn playing time and a scholarship.





Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Heller has not been able to visit campus yet. He has only been able to have a virtual tour of campus. "I plan to start school as early as June." Heller went on to say that he had been working out with his trainer in his downtime while waiting to transfer.





Heller had solid numbers in High School. His senior year at Westlake High in Thousand Oaks, he led the team with 37 catches, for 818 yards and six touchdowns. When asked about his strengths he said, "my agility, speed, strength, and my ability to make people miss." He went on to say, "I am absolutely ready to show out my skills and ability to the coaches who trusted me with this opportunity."





In his spare time, sticking with the stereotypical California kid, Heller said he loves to surf and hang out with his family.