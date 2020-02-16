In recent years the amount of talent coming out of the tri-state area has arguably been at the highest levels in recent memory. Marshall Head Football Coach Doc Holliday, a local boy from Hurricane West Virginia, is trying to keep as much of that talent in state as possible. The Marshall football staff has extended several offers to players over the next few years. The most recent offer was snagged by Class of 2022 tight end/wide receiver/defensive end/linebacker Toby Payne. Payne is currently listed as a 6'5", 230 pound athlete.





Payne finished up his sophomore season a couple months ago at Poca High School and is now playing for one of the state's best basketball teams. Following basketball season he will join the baseball team as one of the region's best baseball players. To say Payne is multi talented, would be an understatement.





Payne comes from a family that oozes athletic ability. His father was a multi sport star at Poca, his aunts played and starred in multiple sports, and most recently his cousins, Noah and Luke Frampton were all state basketball players who went on to play at the college level. Noah started his career at Marshall, and Luke at Davidson. Most recently though his brother Ethan, who was also offered by Marshall, won the prestigious Kennedy Award (2019) which goes to the state's top high school football player.





"Yes, Ethan being one. I want to be better than him everyday, but it is a hard thing to live up to all of them because they have all produced a lot of great athletes," Payne said when asked if being from Poca, a small town producing a lot of Division 1 talent in recent years, makes him want to work harder to be even better than those that have come before him.





So what are Toby's thoughts on all of this talent, and how are things around the homestead when everyone is around. "It has always been competitive, even playing a game like UNO. Games get really intense and there is a lot of smack talk." Family is important to Payne. One of his favorite moments of Marshall is getting to see his cousin Noah play basketball for the Herd.





Payne also has a close connection with his grandfather. His grandfather is a stalwart at Poca athletic events and has been for decades. In recent years he has gotten to watch his grandsons excel for the Dots. Payne was asked if playing close to home in college would be something that he would like to do. Payne said, "yes, definitely. The biggest reason I play multiple sports is because of my papa. He loves to watch us play ball. He has missed very few games in my life."





Speaking of multiple sports, Payne was asked which sport was his favorite, he answered quickly and simply, "football." Payne plays both sides of the football. So which is the most exciting to Payne, making an incredible touchdown catch, or coming around the end unblocked to blow up a quarterback? Payne again was quick in reply, "I like making that big touchdown catch. I am more of an offensive kind of guy, sorry Coach Gwinn (referring to the Poca Defensive Coordinator.)"





Marshall was the first to offer Payne last week. His lead recruiter for the Herd is Coach Greg Adkins. Payne was asked about Marshall being the first to offer. "It means a lot for them to be first. That will have a big impact when I make my decision." Payne was asked if there was a certain point in his life when he realized he may be good enough to play college football. "I first realized there might be a chance in my 8th grade year. I was just bigger and faster than everyone." Still Payne said he was in shock when that first offer came. "I knew it was going to come, but not this soon."





With Payne, it always comes back to family. Whether it is playing in front of his Papa, or being competitive at Thanksgiving dinner, it is always family. So, what does Toby Payne think of the chance to play at the next level with his brother Ethan, "I would like to continue that, but I am not going to live with him."





Right now, Payne is focused on getting to the state tournament in basketball for the Dots with his brother Ethan, and Marshall basketball recruit Isaac McKneely. But football season is already on his mind, as the Dots have fallen in the first and second round of the playoffs in the last two years. "We make it closer and closer every year, and I think this is our year."





Currently Payne plans to attend camp this summer at the Opening Camp in Cincinnati.





Stay tuned to Herdnation.com for future information on Poca Sophomore Toby Payne.