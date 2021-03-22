Marshall lands long Georgia DB
Charles Huff has struck again on the recruiting trail in the 2022 class.
Another commitment is now on record in Griffin (Georgia) product Jacob Hammonds, who caught up with HerdNation.com on Monday afternoon to break down his pledge to the Thundering Herd as well as what he's going to bring to the field for Marshall.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news