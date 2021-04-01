Marshall lands Florida OL
Charles Huff picked up Marshall football's fourth commitment of the 2022 class on Thursday when offensive lineman Chauncey Kamakea announced his pledge.
Shortly afterward, the intriguing lineman spoke with HerdNation.com to break down his reasons for his decision and what he's going to bring to the program.
