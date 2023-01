Marshall's Taevion Kinsey paces the Thundering Herd with 20.5 points, 5.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field. He's already posted eight 20-point contests this season alone.



Kinsey has scored 2,242 points for his Marshall career. Highlights of Kinsey's performances this past weekend in the attached video!