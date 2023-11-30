Marshall Football had 12 players named as All-Sun Belt Conference selections, the league released on Thursday morning.

Cornerback Micah Abraham, defensive end Owen Porter and return specialist Jayden Harrison were all named as All-SBC First Team honorees.

“I’m really proud of the work these guys put in and I’m happy that their work and efforts are being recognized as some of the best in this conference,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. “These guys deserve everything that comes their way.”

Abraham leads the Sun Belt and is currently No. 3 in FBS in passes defended in 2023 with 16. His three interceptions leads Marshall's defense and his 13 pass breakups are also No. 4 in FBS. The 16 passes defended also give him a third straight season with 15 or more passes defended.

Porter was a force from his defensive end spot throughout the season, leading the Herd with 15 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles while adding five sacks and 13 quarterback hurries. His 57 tackles were fourth-most on the team.

Harrison leads FBS with an average of 31.86 yards per kickoff return. Harrison has two kickoff returns for touchdowns this season - a 94-yard return for a score against James Madison and a 98-yard kickoff return to open the Herd's win over Georgia Southern. For the season, Harrison has 669 kickoff return yards on 21 returns. Harrison also has 22 catches for 278 yards and a score on the year.

Marshall running back Rasheen Ali was the Herd’s lone member of the All-SBC Second Team.

Ali has rushed for 1,043 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, making him only the fifth player in Marshall history to have multiple 1,000-yard seasons (2021). Ali's 14 rushing touchdowns and his 15 total touchdowns are each top-15 in FBS and he's scored multiple touchdowns in six of 11 games he's played in this season.

Marshall placed four players on the All-SBC Third Team: offensive lineman Ethan Driskell, defensive lineman Elijah Alston, linebacker Eli Neal and punter John McConnell.

Driskell started all 13 games at left tackle for the Herd this season and has now started in 25 consecutive games in his Marshall career. He’s part of an offensive line that has produced a 1,000-yard rusher in each of the last three seasons.

Alston led Marshall’s defense with 16 quarterback hurries and finished with 41 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. He also showed a knack for turnovers, forcing a fumble and returning an interception 85 yards for a score against ODU.

Neal leads the Herd defense with 85 tackles, including 9.5 TFLs and two sacks. Neal, who teamed with Porter as the vocal and emotional leaders for the Herd defense, added an interception and a fumble recovery.

McConnell averaged 42.8 yards per punt this season on 61 punts. The sophomore from Morgantown, W.Va., has 15 punts inside the 20 and his long of 74 yards was the longest by an SBC punter this season.

Marshall also had four players named as All-SBC Honorable Mention selections: offensive linemen Dalton Tucker and Logan Osburn (both started all 12 games), defensive back J.J. Roberts (73 tackles, 2 INTs, 1 FF) and defensive lineman Sam Burton (38 tackles, 7 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, 8 QB hurries).

2023 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS

Player of the Year

Jordan McCloud, James Madison

Offensive Player of the Year

Kimani Vidal, Troy

Defensive Player of the Year

Jalen Green, James Madison

Newcomer of the Year

Joey Aguilar, App State

Freshman of the Year

Jaylen Raynor, Arkansas State

Coach of the Year

Curt Cignetti, James Madison

All-Sun Belt First Team Offense

QB – Jordan McCloud, James Madison

RB – Kimani Vidal, Troy

RB – Marcus Carroll, Georgia State

OL – Isaiah Helms, App State

OL – Bucky Williams, App State

OL – Travis Glover, Georgia State

OL – Khalil Crowder, Georgia Southern

OL – Jacob Bayer, Arkansas State

TE – Zach Horton, James Madison

WR – Caullin Lacy, South Alabama

WR – Elijah Sarratt, James Madison

WR – Reggie Brown, James Madison

All-Sun Belt First Team Defense

DL – Jalen Green, James Madison

DL – Javon Solomon, Troy

DL – Richard Jibunor, Troy

DL – Jamree Kromah, James Madison

DL – Owen Porter, Marshall

LB – Jason Henderson, Old Dominion

LB – Andrew Parker Jr., App State

LB – Marques Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern

DB – Micah Abraham, Marshall

DB – Reddy Steward, Troy

DB – Jaden Voisin, South Alabama

DB – Tyrek Funderburk, App State

All-Sun Belt First Team Special Teams

K – Mason Shipley, Texas State

P – William Przystup, Arkansas State

RS – Jayden Harrison, Marshall

AP – Ismail Mahdi, Texas State

All-Sun Belt Second Team Offense

QB – Joey Aguilar, App State

RB – Rasheen Ali, Marshall

RB – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss

OL – Daniel King, Troy

OL – Tyler Stephens, James Madison

OL – Makilian Thomas, Arkansas State

OL – Rasheed Miller, Georgia Southern

OL – Grant Betts, Troy

TE – Eli Wilson, App State

WR – Khaleb Hood, Georgia Southern

WR – Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina

WR – Joey Hobert, Texas State

All-Sun Belt Second Team Defense

DL – James Carpenter, James Madison

DL – Adin Huntington, ULM

DL – Ben Bell, Texas State

DL – Mikail Kamara, James Madison

DL – TJ Jackson, Troy

LB – Brian Holloway, Texas State

LB – Nate Johnson, App State

LB – Quentin Wilfawn, South Alabama

DB – Shemar Bartholomew, Georgia Southern

DB – Dell Pettus, TroyDB – Ethan Johnson, App State

DB – D’Angelo Ponds, James Madison

All-Sun Belt Second Team Special Teams

K – Michael Hughes, App State

P – Ryan Hanson, James Madison

RS – Ismail Mahdi, Texas State

AP – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss

All-Sun Belt Third Team Offense

QB – Gunnar Watson, Troy

RB – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama

RB – Jalen White, Georgia Southern

OL – AJ Gillie, Louisiana

OL – Jack Murphy, App State

OL – Ethan Driskell, Marshall

OL – Will McDonald, Coastal Carolina

OL – Brey Walker, Texas State

TE – Neal Johnson, Louisiana

WR – Robert Lewis, Georgia State

WR – Jabre Barber, Troy

WR – Chris Lewis, Troy

All-Sun Belt Third Team Defense

DL – Thurman Geathers, Arkansas State

DL – Isaac Walker, Georgia Southern

DL – Elijah Alston, Marshall

DL – Wy’Kevious Thomas, South Alabama

LB – Eli Neal, Marshall

LB – Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State

LB – Aiden Fisher, James Madison

LB – Wayne Matthews, Old Dominion

DB – Yam Banks, South Alabama

DB – Clayton Isbell, Coastal Carolina

DB – Gavin Pringle, Georgia State

DB – Irshaad Davis, Troy

All-Sun Belt Third Team Special Teams

K – Camden Wise, James Madison

P – John McConnell, Marshall

RS – Ja’Quez Cross, Arkansas State

AP – Caullin Lacy, South Alabama

All-Sun Belt Honorable Mentions

Marshall

OL – Logan Osburn

OL – Dalton Tucker

DL – Sam Burton

DB – J.J. Roberts