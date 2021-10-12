Marshall first to offer SC guard, draws visit
A versatile guard from the Palmetto State, who's drawn comparisons to one of the Thundering Herd's best recent players, was on in Huntington over the weekend for a visit.
What did Matty Foor think of his trip? Where will his recruitment go from here? Find out in this interview from HerdNation.com.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news