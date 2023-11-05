Marshall Football fell to App State, 31-9, in Sun Belt Conference action on Saturday evening at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina.

With the loss, Marshall dropped to 4-5 overall and 1-4 in the SBC.

“We’re not playing really good complementary football and we’re not stringing enough consistent plays together,” Marshall Football coach Charles Huff said.

Marshall tight end Sean Sallis caught the first passes of his Thundering Herd career, which also included his first touchdown – a 10-yard pass from Cam Fancher in the third quarter.

Sallis’ touchdown was set up by Fancher’s 43-yard scramble in which he eluded pressure and broke free into App State territory.

In addition to Fancher’s run, Marshall also got a 43-yard run by Rasheen Ali in the first quarter that set up Rece Verhoff’s 32-yard field goal that gave Marshall a 3-0 lead at the 14:11 mark of the second quarter.

Fancher finished the game 13 of 24 for 137 yards with the touchdown pass to Sallis and three interceptions. Ali ended with 68 yards on 11 carries.

Marshall safety J.J. Roberts returned to the lineup after missing last week’s game and finished with 15 tackles to lead the Herd defense while Jalil Rivera-Harvey set his career-high with seven stops from his defensive tackle spot.

The Herd returns to Joan C. Edwards Stadium next weekend for its first Saturday home game since Sept. 30 when Georgia Southern comes to Huntington for a 7 p.m. game on Nov. 11 that will be shown by NFL Network.