Marshall dips into South Carolina for DB Jacobie Henderson

To say the Marshall is on a recruiting roll would be quite the understatement. Coach Charles Huff and his staff reeled in 13 commitments in the month of June alone. Herdnation.com caught up with one of the most recent commits in SC DB Jacobie Henderson.

"Marshall showed the most love to me. More than any other school recruiting me. Coach Huff and Bowman always checked on me and kept communication. They made me feel like they really wanted me there. Also, the energy is unmatched. The coaching staff was great and to be a part of what Coach Huff is building with Marshall is a great opportunity," Henderson told HN.

"My lead recruiter is Coach (Dominique) Bowman. He has been really good with building the relationship. It was because of him that I decided to take the official visit. He called me on a consistent basis. He had real conversations with me. We have built a really good relationship with each other."

Scheduled to be an early enrollee for the Spring 2022 semester, Henderson picked Marshall over offers from Akron, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Liberty, Miami (OH), MTSU, Navy and ODU.

The coaching staff is penciling in Henderson at corner when he arrives on campus; which is a perfect fit for the Catawba Ridge (SC) High School star: "I am a technical player. I'm smart. I study a lot before and after every game. My technique, my awareness and my knack for the ball are all strengths of mine."