Marshall DB Coach Bowman connects with 3-star Memphis athlete
Other programs may be ahead for now for Memphis (Tennessee) Freedom Prep's Quincy Briggs, but Marshall has jumped in with a scholarship and could have a chance to move up in the future.
One primary reason? The Dominique Bowman - himself a Memphis native - connection.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news