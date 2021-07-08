Lexington (Kentucky) Sayre quarterback Cole Pennington recently made the choice to jump into Marshall's 2022 recruiting class.

The last name and the family tie - his father, Chad, was a standout quarterback for the Thundering Herd in the NFL - is undeniable.

Yet, the younger Pennington put that to the side as he went through his recruiting process.

He arrived at the decision to head to Huntington for his own reasons.