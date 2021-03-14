Soon after extending an offer to Georgia forward Wyatt Fricks , Marshall basketball has landed a verbal commitment from the intriguing hardwood talent.

"When they offered me, their fit was just really good, their style of play translates to the way I play very well," Fricks told HerdNation.com. "They play a lot of five-out, but they can put a big guy or forward like me in the corner or short post and work from there. They're fast paced."

The coaching staff in Huntington also made a big difference for the 6-foot-9 prospect.

Said Fricks: "I like what Coach D'Antoni has to say and how he feels about me. It helps going in to have three forwards graduating, that gives me al little bit of a better chance to go in and playing time. Obviously I has to work, it's not given, but it gives me a chance to make an impact immediately."

Fricks held several scholarship offers during the process and also heard from some other major programs that a spot could come available later in the process. However, Fricks felt like he found a great fit and did not want to prolong the process.

"I didn't want to sit and wait especially with how tough the transfer portal is working, a lot of scholarships may be going fast with the new transfer rule," he explained. "I just didn't want to wait and waste the time."

What will Fricks bring to the court at both ends of the floor?

"You have to be able to move off the ball," he said. "For someone who's 6-9 and has guard skills, it helps at that level with that play style. Defensively, I'll admit I'm not the greatest perimeter defender, but that will get better as I improve my lateral quickness. I can guard the rim pretty well and block shots."

