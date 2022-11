Cam Fancher threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns (one each to Jayden Harrison and Corey Gammage), Charles Montgomery added in 109 yards receiving himself and Shadeed Ahmed blocked a punt that led to a Danisus Miller touchdown in Marshall's 28-21 victory over Appalachian State Saturday evening.



With the win, Marshall improved to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in Sun Belt Conference play, while Appalachian State fell to 5-5 and 2-4 in SBC action with the setback.

Highlights of Marshall's effort in the video!