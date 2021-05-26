Louisiana activity continues with another official visit
Marshall's football staff has been quite busy in the state of Louisiana as of late.First up was a transfer commitment from McNeese State DB (and state native) Cory McCoy.
Then, New Orleans product Malachi Preciado set an official visit to Huntington.
Another Warren Easton player, Ronald Lewis, will do the same.
