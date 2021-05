Charles Huff's Thundering Herd program is now fully focused on the 2022 class and beyond, but did reach back into the 2021 ranks to dispense a late offer to JUCO offensive line product John Bolding.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder out of Coffeyville (Kansas) updated HerdNation.com this week on his plans for finishing out the process and discussed his interest in the Marshall program.