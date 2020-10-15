HerdNation - La Tech expert gives his take and prediction on Saturday's game

HN went in-depth with an expert that covers MU's upcoming opponent. In this week's "Ask the Expert," we caught up with BleedBlueTech's Ben Carlisle to get his thoughts and perspective on Saturday's game in Ruston.



Talk a little bit about Luke Anthony's impressive transition from FCS to FBS. What has impressed you the most about La Tech's new QB?

Luke Anthony has done a really nice job early on in 2020. Obviously, when a team brings in a QB from the FCS ranks it can force a fan base to question the move. Anthony laid all of those questions to rest with a 4 TD performance off the bench in week one against Southern Miss. Anthony isn't going to "wow" anyone with his arm talent, but he's just a good football player. He's extremely accurate, throws a beautiful deep ball, and has enough athleticism to escaped the pocket when he needs to. With all the weapons that Tech has at RB/WR, bringing in an experience veteran QB was the perfect move for Tech in 2020.

What is the biggest thing you've learned about this La Tech team through four games?

That's a good question. Biggest thing we've learned is that there is a ton of talent across the roster, but some of the youth in different spots can cause the production to be inconsistent at times. The offense is loaded, especially at RB and WR. Against UTEP, Tech was missing its two starting offensive tackles, and it showed. They are expected back this week. Defensively, Tech will start a true freshman at ILB and CB. Both guys have played exceptionally well. Tyler Grubbs leads the team in tackles with 42, and Cedric Woods is the #1 CB. However, the defense is replacing 10 starters so there are moments in games where they'll have a lapse in coverage and give up too many big plays. They are improving, though.

Where do you see La Tech's real strength in this match-up? Where does La Tech have the biggest edge?

Tech's strength will be offensively, particularly at the skill spots. The Bulldogs can go 8-9 deep at WR with no drop-off. It's really remarkable how good the Bulldogs are at WR this year. The biggest key will be getting it to those guys in space this week and allow them to make plays. With the defense having question marks, Tech is going to need to score some points, and throughout conference play the Bulldogs are going to have an edge at every position on the perimeter.

What match-up concerns do you have both offensively and defensively for La Tech against Marshall?

Offensively, the question mark is both OT spots. Tech must protect it's QB better than it has the last two weeks when they've allowed 32 QB pressures and 7 sacks. Defensively, the concern will be in the secondary. Cedric Woods has settled in at CB and is doing a nice job as a true freshman. At the other CB spot, Zach Hannibal and Brodrick Calhoun have really struggled.

What is your breakdown and score prediction for how this game might play out?