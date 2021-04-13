Marshall picked up a potentially significant piece of its special teams unit for next season by acquiring the services of former Louisiana-Monroe kicker/punter Jared Porter.

The transfer averaged 43.8 yards per punt two seasons ago, placing him in the top 20 of FBS.



Porter went on the record with HerdNation.com to break down the choice and what he's going to bring to the field for the Thundering Herd.

Here's Porter, in his own words.

