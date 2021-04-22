Inside the film room: Chauncey Kamakea
Marshall landed another 2022 prospect recently in the form of Florida OL Chauncey Kamakea.
For more insight into the Tallahassee (Florida) Godby product's game, we turn on the tape and give HerdNation.com subscribers a deeper look at his skill set and how he could fit in for the Thundering Herd.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news