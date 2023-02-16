Down 11 with less than two minutes to go, the Marshall Thundering Herd's 22nd victory of the season was memorable in more ways than one.



Not only did Marshall set a record for amount of victories in a regular season, the Thundering Herd did so by overcoming an 11-point deficit with less than two minutes left to claim a thrilling, come-from-behind 84-83 victory over Georgia Southern Thursday evening in one of the best comebacks in recent memory.



Down 79-68 with 1:36 to play, Marshall mounted a furious comeback as Obi Anochili-Killen scored five points in a span of 30 seconds and Georgia Southern committed three consecutive turnovers.



By the time Kamdyn Curfman knocked down a three-pointer with 45 seconds left, Georgia Southern's lead had been cut to 79-78.



After trailing baskets and free throws on both ends, the Eagles committed their final turnover with 25 seconds left, giving Marshall the ball back with a chance to win -- setting up the finish that you'll see above.



Andrew Taylor finished with 28 points and four assists while Taevion Kinsey finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists for Marshall. Andrei Savrasov led Georgia Southern with 20 points while Tyren Moore posted 16 notches and Tai Strickland added in 13 off of the bench. Marshall (22-6, 11-4 Sun Belt) faces Troy (17-11, 9-6 Sun Belt) Saturday on Senior Night. Georgia Southern fell to 14-14 and 7-8 in the SBC with the setback.



