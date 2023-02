Four Marshall players scored in double figures as Andy Taylor's 27, Taevion Kinsey's 22, and 15 points each from Kamdyn Curfman and Obinna Anochili-Killen led the Thundering Herd to an 88-78 victory over Troy on Senior Night Saturday evening in Huntington.



Marshall moved to 23-6 overall with the victory and in doing so, won their fourth straight game and collected their sixth victory over their last seven contests. The Thundering Herd have clinched a top-four overall seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament with a week still left to play in the regular season.



The Herd led for the entire duration of the 40 minute contest against Troy, who fell to 17-12 and 9-7 in the Sun Belt Conference with the loss.