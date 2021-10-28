Herdnation Commit Stat Check: Week 9

Follow along with Herdnation.com as we track to see how Marshall's 2022 verbal commitments played in their respective games each week and throughout the entire season.

Offense

Sayre got back on track by beating Phelps, 41-8. Pennington was 16 of 23 passing for 174 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown in the win. Next game: Friday, October 29th vs. Bethlehem.

Westside beat Wallhalla, 56-24. Zamora did not play in the win. Next game: Friday, October 29th @ Pickens.

Centerville lost to Wayne, 42-21. Harrison was 15 of 23 passing for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Next game: Friday, October 29th vs. Springboro.

Mainland beat New Smyrna Beach, 40-21. Gordon had four carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Next game: Thursday, October 28th vs. South Lake.

LCA lost to Rock Creek Christian Academy, 28-26. No Stats were available for Turner. Next game: Friday, November 5th vs. Friendship Collegiate Academy.

Killian beat Southridge, 42-8, to remain perfect for the season. No individual stats are available for Jones, Jr. Next game: Wednesday, October 27th vs. Booker T. Washington.

Collins Hill remained perfect for the season beating Mountain View, 28-0. Pedro had six catches for 82 yards to go along with a kickoff return for 31 yards and two punt returns totaling 35 yards. Next game: Friday, October 29th @ Mill Creek.

St. Thomas More had a bye this week. Next game: Friday, November 5th @ St. Frances Academy.

Poca improved to 7-0 beating Scott, 26-21. No stats were available for Payne. Next game: Friday, October 29th @ Hoover.

NMMI lost their first game of the year to Cisco College, 38-19. No stats were available for Compton. Next game: Saturday, October 30th @ Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

St. Mary lost to Walsh Jesuit, 35-14. Next game: Friday, October 29th @ Dover.

River Ridge defeated Sequoyah, 16-14. Next game: Friday, October 29th vs. Johns Creek.

Moon remained undefeated with a win over Bethel Park, 30-0. Next game: Friday, October 29th @ West Allegheny.

Defense

West Orange beat Osceola, 35-21. Flakes had five sacks, eight tackles, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble. Next game: Thursday, October 28th @ Olympia.

Seminole took down Lake Mary, 29-12. Dunn had four tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass break-up. Next game: Friday, October 29th vs. DeLand.



Mesquite beat Prescott, 37-7. Morris had three catches for 58 yards and a touchdown in the win. Next game: Friday, November 5th vs. Benjamin Franklin.

Catawba Ridge beat Indian Land, 16-13. Henderson had seven tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. He also added five receptions for 34 yards and three rushing attempts for 20 yards. Next game: Catawba Ridge will be in the playoffs; however their opponent and date/time of the game has not been announced.

Edgewater beat Ridge Community, 43-14. Griffin sat out in the win. Next game: Friday, November 5th @ Boone.

Gainesville beat Ridgeview, 49-7. Hill had four tackles and two pass deflections. Next game: Friday, October 29th @ St. Augustine.

Chipley took down Lighthouse Private Christian Academy, 31-13. McGhee had eight tackles in the win. Next game: Friday, October 29th @ Walton.

Lee lost their second game in a row, this time to Port Arthur Memorial, 51-20. No stats were available for Berry. Next game: Thursday, October 29th vs. Beaumont United.

Central had a bye this week. Next game: Thursday, October 28th vs. Oxford.