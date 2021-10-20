Herdnation Commit Stat Check: Week 8

Follow along with Herdnation.com as we track to see how Marshall's 2022 verbal commitments played in their respective games each week and throughout the entire season.

Offense

Sayre lost their second game in a row, this time to Hazard, 14-0. Pennington was 15 of 26 passing for 107 yards and had twelve tackles on defense. Next game: Friday, October 22nd @ Phelps.

Westside had a bye this week. Next game: Friday, October 22nd vs. Wallhalla.

Centerville beat Fairmont, 28-21. Harrison bounced back nicely going 17 or 21 passing for 166 yards and one touchdown passing. He also ran for 51 yards and a touchdown. Next game: Friday, October 22nd @ Wayne.

Mainland lost to Jones, 33-21. No stats were available for Gordon. Next game: Friday, October 22nd @ New Smyrna Beach.

LCA had a bye this week. Next game: Friday, October 22nd @ Rock Creek Christian Academy.

Killian beat St. Brendan, 49-0, to remain perfect for the season. No individual stats are available for Jones, Jr. Next game: Friday, October 22nd vs. Southridge.

Collins Hill remained perfect for the season beating North Gwinnett, 35-7. Pedro had five catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Next game: Friday, October 22nd vs. Mountain View.

St. Thomas More lost to IMG Academy, 24-14. Robinson did not play in the game as he fractured his toe in practice. Next game: Friday, November 5th @ St. Frances Academy.

Poca improved to 6-0 beating Logan, 14-12. No stats were available for Payne. Next game: Friday, October 22nd vs. Scott.

NMMI remained perfect as they took down Tyler Junior College, 49-13. No stats were available for Compton. Next game: Saturday, October 23rd vs. Cisco College.

St. Vincent – St. Mary lost to Bishop Hartley, 34-21. Next game: Friday, October 22nd vs. Walsh Jesuit.

River Ridge defeated Centennial, 28-27. Next game: Friday, October 22nd @ Sequoyah.

Moon remained undefeated with a win over Upper St. Clair, 14-13. Next game: Friday, October 22nd vs. Bethel Park.

Defense

West Orange beat Celebration, 55-8. Flakes was held out of the game to rest. Next game: Friday, October 22nd vs. Osceola.

Seminole took down Oviedo, 51-14. Dunn had a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the win. Next game: Friday, October 22nd vs. Lake Mary.



Mesquite beat Seton Catholic, 49-26. Morris had three catches for 39 yards on offense. He recovered a fumble and had an interception playing defense. Next game: Friday, October 22nd @ Prescott.

Catawba Ridge beat Lancaster, 31-10. No stats were available for Henderson. Next game: Friday, October 22nd vs. Indian Land.

Edgewater beat Wekiva, 28-13. Griffin did not play in the game as his coach wanted him to rest and get his body ready for the playoffs. Next game: Friday, October 22nd @ Ridge Community.

Gainesville beat Middleburg, 36-27. Hill had five tackles and one pass break-up. Next game: Thursday, October 21st vs. Ridgeview.

Chipley took down Holmes County, 21-6. McGhee had five tackles, as well as, one reception for 15 yards. Next game: Thursday, October 21st @ Lighthouse Private Christian Academy.

Ball handed Lee their first loss of the season, 23-13. No stats were available for Berry. Next game: Thursday, October 21st vs. Port Arthur Memorial.

Central improved to 9-0 on the year topping Dothan, 48-12. Symre had six tackles and one tackles for loss. Next game: Thursday, October 28th vs. Oxford.