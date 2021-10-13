Herdnation Commit Stat Check: Week 7

Follow along with Herdnation.com as we track to see how Marshall's 2022 verbal commitments played in their respective games each week and throughout the entire season.

Offense

Pikeville handed Sayre their first loss of the year, 43-7. Cole was 14 of 29 passing for 106 yards and had six tackles on defense. Next game: Friday, October 15th vs. Hazard.

Westside beat Travelers Rest, 48-20. Zamora was 20 of 30 passing for 225 yards with one touchdown in the victory. Next game: Friday, October 22nd vs. Wallhalla.

Centerville lost to Springfield, 44-7. Harrison had a rough outing going 8 of 28 passing for 38 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Next game: Friday, October 15th vs. Fairmont.

Mainland took down Benjamin, 43-20. Gordon scored two touchdowns in the win. Next game: Friday, October 15th @ Jones.

LCA had a bye. Next game: Friday, October 22nd @ Rock Creek Christian Academy.

Killian beat Key West, 46-7, to remain perfect for the season. No individual stats are available for Jones, Jr. Next game: Friday, October 15th @ St. Brendan.

Collins Hill had a bye this week, however, are currently ranked #1 for 7A in Georgia. Pedro was in Huntington for Marshall’s win over ODU and said that it was one of the best weekends he has ever had. Next game: Thursday, October 14th @ North Gwinnett, which will be featured on ESPN2 at 8pm EST.

St. Thomas More begins their season on Friday, October 15th @ IMG Academy.

Poca improved to 5-0 beating Winfield, 28-26. No stats were available for Payne. Next game: Friday, October 15th vs. Logan.

NMMI had a bye this week. Next game: Saturday, October 16th vs. Tyler Junior College.

St. Vincent – St. Mary lost to Archbishop Hoban, 42-7. Next game: Friday, October 15th vs. Bishop Hartley.

River Ridge lost to Creekview, 38-17. Next game: Friday, October 15th @ Centennial.

Moon remained undefeated with a win over Peters Township, 29-26. Next game: Friday, October 15th vs. Upper St. Clair.

Defense

West Orange beat Boone, 44-14, on Thursday, October 7th, then turned around and beat Ocoee on Monday, October 11th, 28-0. No Stats were available for Flakes. Flakes made the trip to Huntington in between the victories and noted that the family environment at Marshall is what stands out to him the most, as he watched the Herd take down ODU in overtime. Next game: Friday, October 15th @ Celebration.

Seminole took down Lake Brantley, 34-16. Dunn totaled four tackles and two tackles for loss. Next game: Friday, October 15th @ Oviedo.



Mesquite lost to American Leadership Academy, 20-14. Morris had two catches for 46 yards and one touchdown, as well as, one passing attempt that was intercepted. Next game: Friday, October 15th vs. Seton Catholic.

Catawba Ridge lost to York, 19-13. Henderson was credited with four tackles in the loss. Next game: Friday, October 15th @ Lancaster.

Edgewater beat Winter Park, 41-35. Griffin had eleven tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack in the victory. Next game: Friday, October 15th vs. Wekiva.

Gainesville lost to Buchholz, 34-3. Hill had eight tackles in the game. Next game: Thursday, October 15th vs. Middleburg.

Chipley had a bye this week. Next game: Friday, October 15th @ Holmes County.

Lee improved to 6-0 defeating Goose Creek Memorial, 35-0. No stats were available for Berry. Next game: Friday, October 15th @ Ball.

Central improved to 8-0 on the year topping Prattville, 42-21. Symre had eight tackles and one tackle for loss in the win. Next game: Friday, October 15th @ Dothan.