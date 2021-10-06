Herdnation Commit Stat Check: Week 6

Follow along with Herdnation.com as we track to see how Marshall's 2022 verbal commitments played in their respective games each week and throughout the entire season.

Offense

Sayre remained perfect on the year as they beat Williamsburg, 35-17. Pennington was 21 of 30 passing for 334 yards and four touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown. Next game: Friday, October 8th @ Pikeville.

Westside took down Easley, 58-20. Zamora only played two quarters and was 8 of 13 passing for 90 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Westside ran for 327 in the game. Next game: Friday, October 8th @ Travelers Rest.

Centerville laid the wood to Beavercreek with a score of 53-0. Harrison was 15 of 17 for 207 yards with four touchdowns. He also had four carries for 20 yards. Next game: Friday, October 8th @ Springfield.

Mainland took down Seabreeze, 35-22. Gordon tallied 163 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Next game: Thursday, October 7th @ Benjamin.

LCA lost to Dematha, 14-0. Not stats were available.

Killian beat Booker T. Washington, 23-14, to remain perfect for the season. No individual stats are available for Jones, Jr. Next game: Saturday, October 9th vs. Key West.

Collins Hill remained undefeated with a 63-0 victory over Peachtree Ridge. Pedro had seven catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns, as well as, a kickoff return for 43 yards and a punt return for 29 yards. Pedro returned a second punt for a touchdown, however, it was called back due to a penalty. Next game: Thursday, October 14th @ North Gwinnett.

St. Thomas More begins their season on Friday, October 15th @ IMG Academy.

Poca stayed perfect for the year beating Sissonville, 37-12. No stats were available for Payne. Next game: Friday, October 8th vs. Winfield.

NMMI stayed undefeated by taking down Blinn College, 28-18. Compton had one catch for six yards and one run for nine yards. Next game: Saturday, October 16th vs. Tyler Junior College.

St. Vincent – St. Mary defeated Ursuline, 49-14. Next game: Friday, October 8th @ Archbishop Hoban.

River Ridge saw their first defeat of the season as they lost to Riverwood, 44-15. Next game: Friday, October 8th vs. Creekview.

Moon improved to 6-0 on the season with a win over South Fayette, 28-13. Next game: Friday, October 8th @ Peters Township.

Defense

West Orange beat Dr. Phillips, 45-7. Flakes had four tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one forced fumble in the win. Next game: Thursday, October 7th vs. Boone.

Seminole lost to Chaminade-Madonna, 26-23. Dunn had four tackles and two tackles for loss. Next game: Thursday, October 7th @ Lake Brantley.



Mesquite lost a tight one to Sunrise Mountain, 28-24. Morris had three catches for 45 yards and one touchdown, as well as, one run for seven yards. Next game: Friday, October 8th @ American Leadership Academy.

Catawba Ridge lost to South Pointe, 28-18. No stats were available for Henderson. Next game: Friday, October 8th at York.

Edgewater beat Winter Haven, 44-14. Griffin had five tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack in the victory. Next game: Thursday, October 7th @ Winter Park.

Gainesville had a bye this week. Next game: Thursday, October 7th vs. Buchholz.

Chipley lost to Escambia Academy, 22-7. McGhee had seven tackles in the loss. Next game: Friday, October 15th @ Holmes County.

Lee remained undefeated by taking down La Porte, 28-7. No stats were available for Berry. Next game: Friday, October 8th vs. Goose Creek Memorial.

Central topped Auburn, 21-7, improving to 7-0 on the year. Symre finished the game with four tackles, two tackles for loss and one interception. Next game: Friday, October 8th vs. Prattville.