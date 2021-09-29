Herdnation Commit Stat Check: Week 5

Follow along with Herdnation.com as we track to see how Marshall's 2022 verbal commitments played in their respective games each week and throughout the entire season.

Offense

Sayre destroyed Harlan, 42-0. Only playing the first half, Pennington was 8 for 12 passing with 106 yards and two touchdowns. He also had three carries for fifty yards and added an interception playing free safety on defense. Next game: Friday, October 1st @ Williamsburg.

Westside lost to T.L. Hanna, 45-14. Zamora was 22 of 33 for 250 yards with one touchdown in the loss. A random fun fact connected to last week - Zamora grew up playing 7-on-7 with Appalachian State running back, Nate Noel. Yes, the same Nate Noel that torched our defense in the second half last Thursday night. Next game: Friday, October 1st vs. Easley.

Centerville took down Springboro, 45-26. Harrison was 21 of 28 for 281 yards with two touchdowns and one interception through the air. He also gained 47 yards on nine carries with two rushing touchdowns. Next game: Friday, October 1st vs. Beavercreek.

Mainland lost to Seminole, 27-13. No stats were available for Gordon. Next game: Friday, October 1st @ Seabreeze.

LCA had a bye this week. Next game: Friday, October 1st @ DeMatha.

Killian beat Carol City, 40-24, to remain perfect for the season. No individual stats are available for Jones, Jr. Next game: Friday, October 1st vs. Booker T. Washington.

Collins Hill remained undefeated with a 34-0 victory over East Coweta. Pedro had seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown in the win. Next game: Friday, October 1st vs. Peachtree Ridge.

St. Thomas More begins their season on Friday, October 15th @ IMG Academy.

Poca stayed perfect for the year beating Mingo Central, 22-13. No stats were available for Payne. Next game: Friday, October 1st vs. Sissonville.

NMMI stayed undefeated by taking down Kilgore College, 37-26. Compton had three catches for 39 yards in the contest. Next game: Saturday, October 2nd @ Blinn College.

St. Vincent – St. Mary lost to Harding, 20-17. Next game: Friday, October 1st vs. Ursuline.

River Ridge had a bye this week. Next game: Friday, October 1st vs. Riverwood.

Moon improved to 5-0 on the season with a win over Fox Chapel, 42-28. Next game: Friday, October 1st vs. South Fayette.

Defense

West Orange’s game against Ocoee was canceled due to COVID-19. Next game: Friday, October 1st vs. Dr. Phillips.

Seminole won 27-13 versus Mainland. Dunn had three tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. Next game: Friday, October 1st vs. Chaminade-Madonna.



Mesquite beat Apache Junction, 28-20. Morris had four catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a two-point conversion. Next game: Friday, October 1st vs. Sunrise Mountain.

Catawba Ridge had a bye this week. Next game: Friday, October 1st vs. South Pointe.

Edgewater beat Apopka, 16-7. Griffin had four tackles, two forced fumbles and put the game away with a strip sack in the closing minutes. Next game: Friday, October 1st vs. Winter Haven.

Gainesville topped Santa Fe, 49-14. Hill finished the game with three tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles. Next game: Thursday, October 7th vs. Buchholz.

Chipley beat Freeport in their Week 5 match-up, 36-10. McGhee did not play in the win. Next game: Friday, October 1st vs. Escambia Academy.

Lee remained undefeated by taking down Friendswood, 19-14. No stats were available for Berry. Next game: Friday, October 1st @ La Porte.

Central topped Opelika, 38-7, improving to 6-0 on the year. Symre finished the game with 5 tackles and one interception. Next game: Friday, October 1st @ Auburn.