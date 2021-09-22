Herdnation Commit Stat Check: Week 4

Follow along with Herdnation.com as we track to see how Marshall's 2022 verbal commitments played in their respective games each week and throughout the entire season.

Offense

Sayre won big against Dayton, 42-8. Pennington was 13 of 17 for 219 with three touchdowns through the air. He also added a rushing touchdown. Next game: Friday, September 24th vs. Harlan.

Westside lost to Hart County, 63-28. Zamora was 14 of 25 for 181 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the loss. Next game: Friday, September 24th vs. T.L. Hanna.

Centerville crushed Northmont, 38-0. Harrison was 24 of 33 for 237 yards with three touchdowns through the air. He also gained 82 yards on nine carries with a rushing touchdown. Next game: Friday, September 24th vs. Springboro.

Mainland notched their first win of the season against Lake Minneola, 35-6. Gordon had 17 carries for 124 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Next game: Friday, September 24th vs. Anthony Dunn and Seminole.

LCA lost to St. John’s by a score of 31-0. Turner was held out of the game due to a minor injury. Next game: Friday, October 1st @ DeMatha.

Killian beat Jackson, 40-0. No individual stats are available for Jones, Jr. Next game: Thursday, September 23rd @ Carol City.

Collins Hill remained undefeated with a 42-0 victory over Alpharetta. Pedro had one run for 26 yards and a touchdown on the ground, as well as, two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown receiving. Next game: Friday, September 24th vs. East Coweta.

St. Thomas More begins their season on Friday, October 15th @ IMG Academy.

Poca had a bye this week. Next game: Friday, September 24th @ Mingo Central.

NMMI stayed undefeated by downing Navarro College, 39-31. Compton had one catch for 21 yards in the contest. Next game: Saturday, September 25th vs. Kilgore College.

St. Mary was victorious against Sandusky, 43-9. Next game: Friday, September 24th vs. Harding.

River Ridge beat Chattahoochee, 33-7. Next game: Friday, October 1st vs. Riverwood.

While no individual stats are available for Fraley, Moon was victorious against North Hills by a score of 38-7. Next game: Friday, September 24th @ Fox Chapel.

Defense

West Orange beat Windermere by a score of 49-0. Flakes totaled eight tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack, only playing a quarter and a half. Next game: Friday, September 24th @ Ocoee.

Seminole won 27-3 versus Flagler Palm Coast. Dunn had four tackles, two tackles for loss in the win. Next game: Friday, September 24th @ Isaiah Gordon’s Mainland squad.



Mesquite beat Combs, 39-22. Morris had four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Morris was credited with one tackle and one sack. Next game: Thursday, September 23rd @ Apache Junction.

Catawba Ridge lost to South Mecklenburg, 17-3, on Friday. Henderson had five receptions for 25yards on offense while no defensive stats were available. Next game: Friday, September 24th vs. Chester.

Edgewater beat East Ridge, 63-0. Griffin had four tackles for loss and blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. Next game: Friday, September 24th @ Apopka.

Gainesville topped Trinity Matanzas, 57-16. Hill finished the game with six tackles. Next game: Friday, September 24th vs. Santa Fe.

Chipley demolished Vernon in their Week 4 match-up, 50-0. McGhee did not play in the win. Next game: Friday, September 24th vs. Freeport.

Lee had a bye this week. Next game: Friday, September 24th vs. Friendswood.

Central topped Enterprise, 36-27. Symre finished the game with 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. Next game: Friday, September 24th vs. Opelika.